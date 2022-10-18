‘The Witcher’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Will ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Follow ‘Time of Contempt’ Closely?

Some fans were unhappy that season 2 deviated from the source material (the novel Blood of Elves) a bit too much.

However, at the Lucca Comics and Games Convention in 2021, Schmidt-Hissrich confirmed that the writers are going to be more loyal to the novels this time around.

She went on record saying it will be a “really fun season” that follows the book “really closely.” Lauren also teased that the third season has “a lot of action” and “some death,” Gamespot reported.

So, who dies? Well, if you’ve read Time of Contempt, you probably already know!