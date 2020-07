Alley Mills (Norma Arnold)

After playing the Arnold family’s matriarch, Mills notably played Pamela Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2006 onward — appearing in more than 600 episodes. The veteran actress nabbed guest-starring roles on shows including Popular and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, but she was also featured in films such as Jane White Is Sick & Twisted.

Mills was married to actor Orson Bean from 1993 until his death in February 2020 at age 91.