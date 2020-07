Dan Lauria (John ‘Jack’ Arnold)

After The Wonder Years, the U.S. marine vet starred on other TV shows including Sullivan & Son, Pitch and The Hoop Life as well as landing guest-starring roles in series such as Party of Five, Blue Bloods and Shameless. He’s also appeared in movies including Big Momma’s House 2 and in Ben Affleck’s The Way Back.

He divorced his wife, Eileen Cregg, in 2001.