Danica McKellar (Gwendolyn ‘Winnie’ Cooper)

McKellar racked up more than 90 acting credits after playing Kevin Arnold’s love interest on The Wonder Years. She found success lending her voice to animated characters on Young Justice and DC Super Hero Girls, but she also starred on Project Mc². She’s popped up in several Hallmark movies, including Perfect Match and Crown for Christmas. She’s also made guest-starring appearances on shows such as How I Met Your Mother and The West Wing.

McKellar graduated summa cum laude in 1998 from UCLA with a mathematics degree and obtained a mathematics Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 2005. She penned several mathematics books including 2009’s Kiss My Math.

McKellar was married to Mike Verta — with whom she shares her son, Draco — from 2009 to 2013, but she later wed Scott Sveslosky in 2014.