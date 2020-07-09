Fred Savage (Kevin Arnold)

Savage continued to nab leading roles after The Wonder Years on shows including The Grinder and Friends From College. He dabbled in animated work upon lending his voice to characters on BoJack Horseman, Oswald, American Dad and more. He also appeared in films including Super Troopers 2 and Deadpool 2, both times playing a fictionalized version of himself. He got into TV hosting on What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage in 2019. Working behind the scenes, he garnered directing credits through Daddy Day Camp, Modern Family and more.

Savage wed Jennifer Lynn Stone in 2004. The couple share children Oliver, Lily and August.