Olivia d’Abo (Karen Arnold)

The English-born actress starred on The Single Guy in the late ‘90s and appeared on other shows including Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She has also lent her voice to several animated projects such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She popped up in 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, where she lent her voice to Luminara Unduli. She has dabbled in music by collaborating with the likes of Seal and John Lennon’s son Julian Lennon on separate tracks. The actress also launched the “Every Friday with Dan and Olivia” podcast with pal Dan Miles in 2015.

D’Abo was married to musician Patrick Leonard from 2002 until 2012. The exes share son Oliver William d’ Abo.