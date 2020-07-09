Robert Picardo (Coach Cutlip)
Picardo has had a very steady career in Hollywood before and after playing Coach Cutlip on The Wonder Years, amassing more than 200 credits. He notably starred on Star Trek: Voyager, which he had the opportunity to write and direct for, and Stargate: Atlantis. He’s also appeared on shows including Dickinson and Morganville: The Series. He has lent his voice not just to animated characters but several video game roles, including Robert McNamara/Shadow Man in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. He also penned The Hologram’s Handbook in 2002.
Picardo was married to Linda Pawlik from 1984 to 2014. The former couple share daughters Gina and Nicollette.