Alan Cumming: Gilderoy Lockhart in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’

The Broadway alum almost played the Hogwarts professor in the 2002 sequel, but salary disputes took him out of the running.

“They wanted me and Rupert Everett to do a screen test, and they said they couldn’t pay me more than a certain sum, they just didn’t have any more money in the budget,” the Scottish actor told The Telegraph in August 2021. “And I had the same agent as Rupert, who of course, they were going to pay more. … I said, ‘Tell them to f—k right off.’ … And then they f—king gave it to Kenneth Branagh, came out of the shadows.”