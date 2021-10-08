Anthony Michael Hall: Ferris Bueller in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

The Halloween Kills actor turned down the starring role in the 1986 teen comedy written and directed by his longtime collaborator John Hughes — and he still regrets it.

In an October 2021 interview, the Brat Pack alum revealed that the writer-director, who he worked with on Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, wrote the role of Ferris Bueller for him, but “because of the work [Hughes] gave me, he gave me a career as a kid, I was busy with other work. So I wasn’t able to do Ferris,” he told Insider.

It was a running theme for Hall in those days. The Weird Science actor also said he passed up playing Ducky in Pretty in Pink, another Hughes-written film, because of his hectic schedule.

However, he wishes he would have found the time to make Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. “I thought there was a real uniqueness to Ferris,” the Edward Scissorhands actor explained. “I thought that would have been a lot of fun.”