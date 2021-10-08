Top 5

Stories

Entertainment

Stars Who Turned Down Major Movie and TV Roles: Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

By
Plot Twist Anthony Michael Hall Turned Down Ferris Buellers Day Off
Matthew Broderick in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' with Anthony Michael insetted. Shutterstock (2)
56
1 / 56
podcast
Spa_10521_600x338

Anthony Michael Hall: Ferris Bueller in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

The Halloween Kills actor turned down the starring role in the 1986 teen comedy written and directed by his longtime collaborator John Hughes — and he still regrets it.

In an October 2021 interview, the Brat Pack alum revealed that the writer-director, who he worked with on Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club, wrote the role of Ferris Bueller for him, but “because of the work [Hughes] gave me, he gave me a career as a kid, I was busy with other work. So I wasn’t able to do Ferris,” he told Insider.

It was a running theme for Hall in those days. The Weird Science actor also said he passed up playing Ducky in Pretty in Pink, another Hughes-written film, because of his hectic schedule.

However, he wishes he would have found the time to make Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. “I thought there was a real uniqueness to Ferris,” the Edward Scissorhands actor explained. “I thought that would have been a lot of fun.”

Back to top