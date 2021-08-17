Beyoncé and Will Smith: Jackson “Jack” Maine and Ally Maine

Barbra Streisand revealed that she would have preferred to see Beyoncé and Will Smith appear as the main couple of 2018’s A Star Is Born.

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that’s interesting,” Streisand told The Sunday Project in August 2021. “Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

Although the rumored casting wasn’t meant to be, the singer admitted that her view of the remake was affected by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga taking over those roles.

“I don’t know. I thought it was the wrong idea,” she added at the time. “But hey, look, it was a big success, and I can’t argue with success but I don’t care about so much success as I do originality.”