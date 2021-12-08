Brad Pitt: Neo in ‘The Matrix’

During an appearance at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Pitt revealed that he turned down the opportunity to appear in The Matrix. “I really believe it was never mine. It’s not mine. It’s someone else’s and they go and make it. I really do believe in that,” the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor said during a panel discussion. “I really do. But I did pass on the Matrix. I took the red pill.”

Keanu Reeves starred as Neo in The Matrix, which has spawned several sequels since the original film premiered in 1999.