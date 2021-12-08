Brad Pitt: Russell Hammond in ‘Almost Famous’

He could have been a “golden God!” Director Cameron Crowe revealed that the Oklahoma native was at the top of his mind while “in the early stages” of casting the beloved 2000 film. “I had a really good meeting with him around the time of Say Anything,” Crowe explained during a July 2020 episode of the “Origins: Almost Famous Turns Twenty” podcast. “And he was just starting out, and he just really had something.” Pitt read for the role of Russell Hammond, which later went to Billy Crudup, with early Penny Lane favorite Natalie Portman (the role eventually went to Kate Hudson). Ultimately, both Crowe and Pitt realized it wasn’t the right fit. “I think in the back of my brain, I knew that he had never fully fallen in love with the character,” the director said. “He had fallen in love with the idea of the character. But, maybe there just wasn’t enough on the page.”