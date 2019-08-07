Brendan Fraser: Clark Kent/Superman in ‘Superman’ Franchise

Audiences have seen Fraser dabble within the superhero genre before, starring as Cliff Steele/Robotman in Doom Patrol. His resume is also stacked with action movie credits, largely due to his involvement in the Mummy franchise. However, he revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment in June 2019 that he nearly donned a cape to play the Kryptonian hero, which he, literally, tried on for size. “You feel kind of invincible, [like] ‘I can fly,’” he said, describing his experience wearing the iconic Superman suit. “The cape actually makes you think you have the power of flight even though you know you don’t.”