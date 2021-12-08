Charlie Hunnam: Christian Grey in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

What a tease! The Sons of Anarchy hunk famously dropped out of the kinky NSFW movie in September 2013 and was replaced by Jamie Dornan. "It was a really, really difficult time in my life. I had already been attached to Crimson Peak for about 14 months, which I said I was going to do with Guillermo [del Toro]," he explained to Us Weekly in September 2015. "To fail on such a grand scale — because Fifty's going to be massive, it's going to be huge … I loved the character and I wanted to do it. I'm also a man of my word."