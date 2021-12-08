Charlie Hunnam: Christian Grey in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Back in 2013, Hunnam was set to star in the erotica movie, but dropped out shortly filming began started due to scheduling conflicts. The Sons of Anarchy actor, who was replaced by Jamie Dornan, told Variety in September 2015 that leaving the role behind affected him. “Oh, it was the worst professional experience of my life,” he said. “It was the most emotionally destructive and difficult thing that I’ve ever had to deal with professionally.”