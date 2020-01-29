Claire Danes: Rose Dewitt Bukater in ‘Titanic’

The Homeland star revealed in a January 2020 episode of the podcast “Armchair Expert” that she had “zero” regrets about not starring in the blockbuster 1997 romance alongside her Romeo + Juliet costar Leonardo DiCaprio. “There was strong interest, but honestly, I’d just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, which is where they were going to shoot Titanic, and I just didn’t have it in me. … I was just feeling eager to have different creative experiences. That felt like a repeat.”