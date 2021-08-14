Debra Winger: Dottie Hinson in A League of Their Own

The actress was cast as Dottie, the character ultimately played by Geena Davis, and she even spent three months training with the Chicago Cubs. However, she quit after Madonna was cast as Mae Mordabito, claiming the movie would be “an Elvis film.” She told The Telegraph she still got paid for the role.

“The studio agreed with me … because it was the only time I ever collected a pay-or-play on my contract. In other words, I collected my pay even though I did not play, and that’s very hard to get in a court,” she revealed.

Winger watched the final film, but she thought the cast was not convincing as “As entertaining as [the final film] was, you don’t walk away going ‘Wow, those women did that,’” she added. “You kind of go ‘Is that true?’”