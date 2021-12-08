Devon Sawa

The Final Destination star revealed in December 2020 that there’s one role he didn’t claim that still leaves him feeling “heartbroken:” Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. “There were five of us going for it, and then they ended up going with Hayden Christensen from Vancouver,” Sawa told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Especially as a kid, to think, to play young Darth Vader in what was going to be the biggest thing ever … nobody knew what those films were going to be, but it was, like, everybody wanted those parts and I want to say I came close.”