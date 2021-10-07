Gabrielle Union Jokes Janet Jackson Lost Her a Role In 'The Matrix'

Gabrielle Union: The Matrix

The Bring It On star auditioned for a role in the 1999 film alongside “everyone and their mother” so she knew she had to stand out. “To me, I needed to feel like the most powerful, beautiful, and amazing woman in the world,” she said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in October 2021. “So of course, I wanted to channel Janet Jackson.”

To become the “Rhythm Nation” singer, Union spared no expense. “I wanted to get the good hair, the Janet hair, from the weave emporium,” she said. “I literally [found] the exact outfit from her album cover. I [drew] in the damn mole. I [was] fully committed.”

When she went to the tryout, she felt confident. “Then in walks Janet,” the You Got Anything Stronger? author said. The R&B icon was also auditioning for a role in the Keanu Reeves movie “and I’m cosplaying as Janet, with a weird drawn-on mole,” Union joked.

Both women lost out on the role and the Being Mary Jane alum believes she knows why. “I think we canceled each other out,” she said. “I’m pretty sure there was a restraining order of sorts.”