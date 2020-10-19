George Clooney: Noah Calhoun in ‘The Notebook’

In October 2020, George Clooney revealed that he and Paul Newman were originally going to play the young and old Noah, respectively, in the 2004 adaptation of The Notebook, but he felt too intimidated. “He’s one of the handsomest guys you’ve ever seen. We met up [again] and I said, ‘I can’t play you. I don’t look anything like you. This is insane,’” the actor said during the 64th BFI London Film Festival. “We just wanted to do it because we wanted to work together, [but] it ended up being not the right thing for us to do.”

The roles ultimately went to Ryan Gosling and James Garner.