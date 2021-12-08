Gloria Estefan: Daisy Arujo in ‘Mystic Pizza’

Estefan revealed that she was initially offered the leading role in the 1988 film Mystic Pizza, which ultimately went to Julia Roberts. During a September 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she was asked whether she’s turned down songs that later became huge hits. “Not a song because I usually write most of my songs and I recorded most of them, but I will tell you a movie role I passed on — Mystic Pizza,” the “Get on Your Feet” singer said.

“I had that role. I didn’t even have to audition for it, but at the time I felt like I was not a good enough actor and I wanted to cement my career in music,” she continued. “I thought, one day I will do acting, but I’m not going to throw myself into this and not be good at it.”