Jake Gyllenhaal: Hansel in ‘Zoolander’

Owen Wilson was always the first choice for Hansel, but Ben Stiller recalled nearly having to recast him when scheduling conflicts came up. They even started the audition process, and Stiller says the only audition for the 2001 film that he can recall was the Velvet Buzzsaw actor.

“The only one that I remember clearly was a young Jake Gyllenhaal doing this wide-eyed version of Hansel that was really funny,” the actor told Esquire in September 2021.