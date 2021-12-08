James Marsden: Stripper in ‘Magic Mike’

The Notebook star revealed in January 2021 that he passed on a role in 2012’s Magic Mike because he had a “fear I would be edited out of the movie.” Marsden told James Corden that he was nervous that “all my lines would be cut out and I’d be an extra just rushing around in a G-string, so I think it was a lack of courage on my part.” Ultimately, the actor doesn’t regret playing one of the strippers in the franchise, which stars Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer and Joe Manganiello. “I could have jumped in and had fun with that,” Marsden added, noting his friends and family, however, “didn’t want to see me like that.”