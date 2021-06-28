Jennifer Lawrence: Squeaky Fromme in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

The Hunger Games star was in talks for Dakota Fanning’s role of Squeaky Fromme in the Oscar-winning drama, according to creator Quentin Tarantino. “Early on, in the pre-production of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, I flirted around with the idea of — and [by the way], I couldn’t be happier with what Dakota Fanning did, it’s one of the best performances in the movie. She’s amazing as Squeaky Fromme,” Tarantino said on a June 2021 episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. “She becomes [her]. But early on, I investigated the idea of Jennifer Lawrence playing Squeaky. She came down to the house to read the script cause I wasn’t letting it out. So, she came down to the house and I gave her the script and said, ‘Go in my living room or go outside by the pool and read it.’”

The Pulp Fiction director recalled Lawrence being “interested” in the role after she read the script but noted that “something didn’t work out” when it came to final casting decisions. “She’s a very nice person, and I respect her as an actress,” he added.