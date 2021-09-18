Why Jessica Chastain Turned Down This Iconic Jennifer Lawrence Movie

Jessica Chastain: Rosalyn in ‘American Hustle’

The Zero Dark Thirty actress revealed that she turned down the role due to scheduling conflicts. “I love [director] David O. Russell … love, love, love, and I’ve always wanted to work with him. And I got offered American Hustle, the Jennifer Lawrence part,” Chastain revealed on the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast in September 2021. “I wanted to do it. It conflicted with [director] Liv Ullmann and Miss Julie. I had been attached to that for a long time and I worship Liv Ullmann, so I had to say, like, ‘Sorry, there’s conflict’. And it didn’t work out.”

Chastain has no regrets, despite Lawrence’s Oscar nomination. “Everything happens for a reason because Jennifer was also way better than I ever would’ve been in that part,” she added.