Josh Hartnett in ‘Brokeback Mountain’

The Pearl Harbor star revealed in December 2021 that he was set to play Heath Ledger’s character, Ennis Del Mar, in 2005’s Brokeback Mountain before having a scheduling conflict. “Unfortunately, I was going to do Brokeback Mountain. I had a contract with The Black Dahlia that I had to film, so I had to drop out of it,” Hartnett told Australia’s News.com.au, revealing that Joaquin Phoenix was supposed to play Jake Gyllenhaal’s character, Jack Twist, before he too dropped out. “I always wanted to kiss Joaquin. So that’s my biggest regret,” he joked.