Kate Hudson: Kat Stratford in ’10 Things I Hate About You’

Before Julia Stiles landed the gig, Kate Hudson was in consideration to play Heath Ledger’s love interest in the 1999 romantic comedy. Casting director Marcia Ross told The New York Times in March 2019 that she “loved” Hudson, but the actress’ mom, Goldie Hawn, “didn’t like the script for her, so she passed.”