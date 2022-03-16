Kristen Stewart: The First Victim in ‘Scream 4’

The directors of Scream 4 wanted to kick off the film with an homage to the iconic cold-open murder sequence in the first Scream movie, and asked Stewart to play Ghostface’s first victim.

“It’s the Drew [Barrymore] character that gets killed in the beginning,” the Oscar nominee told Slant in March 2022 about the part she was offered in the horror franchise. “And they created a whole sequence where a lot of people got killed to emulate the Drew thing. But it was just going to be one person, and I was like, ‘I can’t do a Drew. I can’t touch that.'”

The screenwriters ultimately decided on a “larger sequence” with more than one victim. Despite turning Scream down the first time, Stewart is open to potentially appearing in another sequel down the line. “I would read the script. I love Neve Campbell so much,” she said. “I love that movie. I’ve watched it recently, as an adult though. It’s so gnarly. … It’s not just a slasher flick. It’s a beautiful movie.”