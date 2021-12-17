Kristin Davis: Monica in ‘Friends’

“I think I was one of, like, 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica and Courteney Cox got her,” Davis recalled during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in December 2021. “Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time and we used to hang out. The rest of us were, like, unemployed actor waitresses types and we would hang out after class.”

She continued: “One day, Courteney was like, ‘Hey, guys. Do you want to come car shopping with me? We were like, ‘Wow, car shopping!’ [Courteney] said, ‘I did this pilot, I’m feeling really good about it. I think I’m going to buy a Porsche.’ We were like, ‘Wow, is she for real?’ It was Friends, and it did go very well.”