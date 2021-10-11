Madonna: The Matrix

During an October 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Material Girl” singer revealed she turned down a role in the 1999 science fiction film. “Can you believe that? That’s, like, one of the best movies ever made,” she told host Jimmy Fallon, adding, “A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”

However, it’s not the only big movie the Dick Tracy actress declined. She also said no to playing Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns and to starring in 1995’s Showgirls. “I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce,” she said of the part that eventually went to Michelle Pfeiffer. “Showgirls? No.”