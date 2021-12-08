Matt Damon: Matt Murdock in ‘Daredevil’

The Oscar winner was actually offered the 2003 drama (that turned out to be a box-office bomb) before his BFF Ben Affleck was cast. "That's the comic we read when we were kids," Damon told the New York Daily News in September 2015. "But when that one came along (in 2003), I chickened out, because I couldn't tell. I hadn't seen the director's (Mark Steven Johnson) work and I didn't know. So I just said no. Ben was like, 'I gotta do it.'" Affleck’s love interest in the film was his future wife, Jennifer Garner. The couple announced in summer 2015 that they were ending their 10-year marriage.