Matthew McConaughey: Jack Dawson in ‘Titanic’

The actor revealed in November 2018 that he auditioned for the role, which eventually went to Leonardo DiCaprio. “I wanted that,” he said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. “I auditioned with Kate Winslet. Had a good audition. Walked away from there pretty confident that I had it. I didn’t get it. I never got offered that.”