Michelle Pfeiffer Why I Turned Down Silence of the Lambs Role

Michelle Pfeiffer: Clarice Starling in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress was initially offered to play FBI agent Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs before Jodie Foster signed on for the 1991 film, which went on to win five Oscars. “With The Silence of the Lambs, I was trepidatious,” Pfeiffer told The New Yorker in January 2021. “There was such evil in that film. The thing I most regret is missing the opportunity to do another film with [director Jonathan Demme]. It was that evil won in the end, that at the end of that film evil ruled out. I was uncomfortable with that ending. I didn’t want to put that out into the world.”