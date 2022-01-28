Nicole Kidman Reveals an Injury Made Her Step Down From 'Panic Room' Role

Nicole Kidman: Meg Altman in ‘Panic Room’

Kidman revealed that she was originally cast as the lead in 2002’s Panic Room before an injury changed her plans. The role eventually went to Jodie Foster.

“We were meant to work together,” Kidman told Kristen Stewart during Variety’s Actors on Actors series in January 2022. “I remember [director] David Fincher saying, ‘Oh, my God, we have discovered the most incredible actress.’ And then I got injured and ended up not playing your mama.”

Stewart, for her part, recalled Kidman’s brief time on set fondly, adding, “We spent a couple weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of it, because the way you treat kids is so telling. I felt like I was buds with you. It was two or three weeks, but I was always like, ‘She’s one of my friends.’ You gave me walkie talkies for Christmas.”