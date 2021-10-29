Oliver in ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Screenwriter James Ivory revealed that the Honey Boy actor almost starred alongside Timothée Chalamet in the 2017 film.

After LaBeouf’s audition with the Dune star, director “Luca [Guadagnino] and I had been blown away,” he wrote in his 2021 memoir, Solid Ivory, according to GQ. “The reading by the two young actors had been sensational; they made a very convincing hot couple.”

However, LaBeouf’s “bad publicity” at the time ultimately led the movie’s director to go in a different direction. “Luca cast Armie Hammer and never spoke to, or of, Shia again,” Ivory noted.