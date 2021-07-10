Paul Bettany Was Almost in ‘Legally Blonde’

Paul Bettany: Emmett Richmond in ‘Legally Blonde’

Reese Witherspoon’s love interest in 2001’s Legally Blonde could’ve been completely different. Paul Bettany, who is now best known as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, auditioned for the role. However, he lost the part once producers decided they needed an actor who was born in the states. “I loved Paul Bettany for the Luke role, but he was British, and they felt like it needed to be a real American,” casting director Joseph Middleton told the New York Times in July 2021. Eventually, producers realized the part they called “the Luke Wilson role” needed to be played by the Texas native.