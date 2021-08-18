The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Was Almost Cast as Marcel on 'TVD'

Pedro Pascal: Marcel in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Before Charles Michael Davis joined TVD as Originals vampire Marcel, he had some competition for the part. Show creator Julie Plec told Entertainment Weekly in August 2021 that they also considered the Mandalorian star for the part.

“One of the other people who read opposite Charles for that part was Pedro Pascal, who I loved,” she recalled to the outlet at the time. “I was obsessed with him, but he was just on the older side.”

It was the Younger alum who ultimately won the part, which the Legacies creator credited to Davis’ “swagger.” Plec explained that Marcel needed swag to “operate and breathe in the same place as Klaus.”