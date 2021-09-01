Entertainment

Stars Who Turned Down Major Movie and TV Roles: Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

Rachel Leigh Cook Turned Down an Iconic Superhero Role: 'Huge Misstep'
Rachel Leigh Cook: Rogue in ‘X-Men’

Anna Paquin played Rogue in the X-Men franchise, but the role was first offered to Cook. The She’s All That actress revealed in an August 2021 interview with the New York Times that she thought she should avoid shooting on a green screen and wanted to work on several smaller films instead. 

She knew it was a “huge misstep” when she saw the marketing campaign for the blockbuster. “As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that I’d made a mistake,” she recalled.

