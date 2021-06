Rachel McAdams: Andy Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

“We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it,” director David Frankel explained to Entertainment Weekly in June 2021. After back-to-back hits with The Notebook and Mean Girls, the actress wanted to focus on less mainstream films, clearing the way for Anne Hathaway to play the part in the 2006 film.