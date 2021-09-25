Why Ray Liotta Turned Down 'The Sopranos' Role

Ray Liotta: Ralphie Cifaretto in ‘The Sopranos’

The Goodfellas star said rumors he was up for James Gandolfini’s role of Tony Soprano on the HBO drama are false. However, he’d been approached to play another character on the hit.

“David [Chase, creator of ‘The Sopranos’] once talked to me about playing Ralphie [eventually played by Joe Pantoliano]. But never Tony,” Liotta told The Guardian in September 2021.

While promoting his film The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos, Liotta explained that he turned down the role in the original series. “I didn’t want to do another mafia thing, and I was shooting ‘Hannibal.’ It just didn’t feel right at the time,” he said.