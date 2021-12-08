Rob Lowe: Dr. Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The Parks & Rec actor initially discussed how he turned down the major TV role in his 2011 memoir, Stories I Only Tell My Friends. Lowe divulged that he was already in contract negotiations to star on an upcoming CBS show called Dr. Vegas when he got a call from the ABC producers. “I agreed to meet with the people making Grey’s Anatomy. I had read it and loved it — the writing was crisp, real and very entertaining — and it’s always been a good idea to hear out talented people,” he recalled. “‘We would be thrilled if you would play Dr. Derek Shepherd,’ they said right off the bat. I was torn. Grey’s was a much better script; in fact, there was no comparison.”

During a March 2019 podcast episode of “WTF With Marc Maron,” the Californication actor brought it up again. “Dude, I turned down Grey’s Anatomy … to play McDreamy.” He added, “That probably cost me $70 million dollars!” The About Last Night star explained, “But at the end of the day, I watched it when it came out, and when they started calling the handsome doctor ‘McDreamy,’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s not for me.’” The role eventually went to Patrick Dempsey, who played the heartthrob from 2005 to 2015.