Rob Lowe: Dr. Derek Shepherd on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Patrick Dempsey portraying McDreamy on the ABC medical drama, but the part nearly went to the Parks and Recreation alum. “This is what longevity, experience and recovery give you. There are no accidents,” Lowe said to Variety in February 2021 of passing on Grey’s Anatomy for the short-lived series Dr. Vegas. “Whatever decision you come to, if you come to it from the right place, it’s never wrong.”

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor added, “Me in that part isn’t as interesting as Patrick in that part. If it’d been me, [the fans] wouldn’t have called me ‘McDreamy,’ they would have called me Rob Lowe.”