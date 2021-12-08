Sandra Bullock: Neo in ‘The Matrix’

The Oscar winner was offered the role of Neo before Keanu Reeves landed the gig. “We went out to so many people I don’t remember. We were getting desperate,” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told The Wrap in March 2019 ahead of the film’s 20th anniversary. “We went to Sandy Bullock and said, ‘We’ll change Neo to a girl.’ [Producer] Joel Silver and I worked with Sandy on Demolition Man and she was and continues to be a very good friend of mine. It was pretty simple. We sent her the script to see if she was interested in it. And if she was interested in it, we would try to make the change.”

However, Bullock wasn’t interested. “It just wasn’t something for her at the time,” di Bonaventura explained. “So really, it didn’t go anywhere.”