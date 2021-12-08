Stephen Colbert: ‘Sex and the City’

The former Colbert Report host revealed during a December 2021 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he once auditioned to play a guy who goes on a date with Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon. Unfortunately, the fictional suitor was struggling with gastrointestinal issues after eating spicy biryani — but even worse, Colbert’s acting stunk up the joint so badly that he lost the role. “Evidently I did not have the acting chops to act like I have diarrhea,” he confessed.