Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt: Jack Twist and Ennis Del Mark in ‘Brokeback Mountain’

Broken cast! “I was working on it, and I felt we needed a really strong cast, like a famous cast. That wasn’t working out. I asked the usual suspects: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Ryan Phillippe. They all said no,” original director Gus Van Sant told IndieWire. Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger later signed on for the roles under director Ang Lee.