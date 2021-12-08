Tom Selleck: Indiana Jones in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

Harrison Ford took the lead role in the franchise as the archeologist, but it could’ve been Tom Selleck. Karen Allen, who played Marion Ravenwood opposite Ford as Indiana Jones, revealed the Friends alum’s TV career forced him to turn down the gig. “Tom Selleck had been cast, and then it turned out Magnum P.I. got picked up,” she told Variety in June 2021. “They wouldn’t let him out of his contract, and so he was heartbroken. I only know that way after the fact because I sat with him many years later and he told me how heartbroken he was.”

Allen also revealed that Sam Elliot, Jeff Bridges, Tim Matheson and John Shea auditioned for Steven Spielberg’s 1981 hit.