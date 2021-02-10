Viggo Mortensen Turned Down the Role of X-Men's Wolverine Because of His Son

Viggo Mortensen: Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ Franchise

During a conversation on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in February 2021, Mortensen recalled how his son, Henry, had a hand in his decision to give up the role of superhero Wolverine before Hugh Jackman ultimately secured the gig. “The thing that bothered me at the time was just the commitment of endless movies of that same character over and over. I was nervous about that,” Mortensen recalled of early meetings with director Bryan Singer. “And also there were some things — I mean, they straightened most of them out, but I did take Henry to the meeting I had with the director as my sort of good luck charm and guide. In the back of my mind, I was thinking he could learn something, too, because I did let Henry read the script and he goes, ‘This is wrong. That’s not how it is.'”

Henry had strong feelings about the way Wolverine would be portrayed on the big screen. “All of a sudden, the director is falling all over himself and then the rest of the meeting was him explaining in detail to Henry why he was taking certain liberties,” the actor said. “We walked out of there and Henry asks if he will change the things he told him about, and I say, ‘I don’t think so. I’m not going to do it anyway, because I’m not sure I want to be doing this for years. And then, a couple of years later, I’m doing three Lord of the Rings [movies].”