Will Smith: Neo in ‘The Matrix’

Wild, wild casting! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star had the chance to play Keanu Reeves' part in the franchise. "In the pitch, I just didn't see it. I watched Keanu's performance — and very rarely do I say this — but I would have messed it up. I would have absolutely messed up The Matrix," he told Wired. "At that point I wasn't smart enough as an actor to let the movie be. Whereas Keanu was smart enough to just let it be."