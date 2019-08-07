Woody Harrelson: Jerry Maguire in ‘Jerry Maguire’

It’s hard to imagine anyone other than American treasure Tom Cruise portraying the titular role in Jerry Maguire, but equally celebrated actor Woody Harrelson revealed that the part nearly went to him. “I was offered Jerry Maguire, and I said to Jim [producer James L. Brooks], ‘Nobody is going to give a s–t about an agent,’” the Cheers alum told Esquire for its September 2019 cover story. However, Harrelson could not have been more wrong about the 1996 film, which went on to earn favorable reviews from critics and drummed up $273.5 million at the global box office.