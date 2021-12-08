Zachary Levi: Star-Lord in ‘Guardians of The Galaxy’

“James [Gunn] and I knew each other, we were friends, we would have game nights at each other’s homes, had a lot of mutual friends,” the Chuck alum recalled on “The Fourth Wall” podcast in November 2021. “And so he had asked me to come in and read for Star-Lord, and I did, and then that led to the next step, and then all of a sudden I was camera testing. Oh man, I wanted that role so bad, like, so, so, so, so bad.”

Levi added at the time: “But eventually, and I think smartly, [Chris Pratt] decided to take the job and so it didn’t go my way, but I hoped I left enough of a good impression with James that when I was auditioning for Shazam, [after] his very dear friend and manager, Peter Safran, calls up James because this is how our industry works. Fortunately, I was in good standing with James … and I think between that and how well James thought I did in the Star-Lord test, he said, ‘Yeah man, you really should give Zach an opportunity at this. I really think he could be great.’”